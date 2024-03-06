Newlywed Couple Among Five Killed in Andhra Pradesh Road Accident

Nadyala(Andhra Pradesh): In the second tragic accident of the day in the country, two newlyweds were among five people killed after the car they were traveling in rammed into a lorry parked on the roadside in Nandyal district of Andhra Pradesh on Wednesday March 5, sources said.

The horrific road accident took place at Nallagatla in Allagadda mandal of Nandyal district on Wednesday morning. An official said that the victims said to be residents of West Venkatapuram in Secunderabad district were returning from Tirumala temple when the car skidded off the road and rammed into a lorry parked on the roadside.

Newlywed Balakiran kiled in Nandyal accident

In the accident, five people traveling in the car were killed. The victims include newlyweds Balakiran and Kavya. Sources said that the wedding ceremony of the couple was held on Feb 29 in Tenali. A reception was held at Shamirpet on the 3rd of this month. Balakiran's parents Lakshmi and Ravikumar along with another boy also died on the spot in this accident as per an official.

Newlywed Kavya kiled in Nandyal accident

Soon after receiving information about the accident, the local police immediately reached the spot and started the investigation. This is the second road accident reported in the country in the day. In another road accident reported from Haryana, five people returning from a wedding ceremony were killed after the car they were traveling in collided head-on with a Haryana Roadways Bus in Rewari district of the state.

The victims were returning from the wedding ceremony held in Tatarpur village near Dharuhera town in Rewari district of Haryana at the time of the accident.