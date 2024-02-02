Security Agencies in a Tizzy as Mumbai Traffic Police receives bomb threat over text message

Mumbai: Unknown miscreants have made bomb threats to the Traffic Control of Mumbai Police sending the security agencies into a tizzy, sources said on Friday. It is learnt that an unknown person sent a threatening message to the Traffic Control of Mumbai Police. The message states that bombs have been placed at six locations across Mumbai, sources said. Soon after the message was received, the Mumbai police and other security agencies have been on high alert.

Efforts are underway to trace the sender of the text message. This is a developing story. Further details are awaited. Reports said that the bomb threat was received from a number with the ISD code '+92' which is the country code of Pakistan. It is learnt that the message read that "Hamne Mumbai main 6 jaghah pe bomb laga diay hai" (We have planted bombs at six locations in Mumbai).

Soon after the bomb threat, the Mumbai Police is not taking chances and has increased vigil across the city. The security agencies are keeping a close watch on any suspicious activity in the city in the backdrop of the bomb threat. Pertinently, the Delhi Public School in R K Puram in the national capital Delhi too received a bomb threat call after which the Delhi Police registered a case into the incident.

Sources said that the students at the school were evacuated to safer places as a precautionary measure after an unknown caller warned of a bomb on the institute's premises. Police said that no suspicious material had been found on the school premises when this report was being filed. It is speculated that the miscreant might have made a hoax call to the school management.