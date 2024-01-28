Bomb Threat Poster Found at UP's Ramnagari Temple

Kanpur (Uttar Pradesh): Miscreants pasted a poster on the walls of a temple in Ramnagari on Sunday threatening to blast it because a special programme was organised there on January 22 to celebrate the consecration ceremony of Lord Ram in Ayodhya. BJP leader Rohit Sahu is the manager of the Beechwala Temple located on Meston Road and was on his way to worship the deity this morning when he found the letter pasted on the wall of the temple. Deputy Commissioner of Police (East) Tej Swaroop Singh swung into action and rushed to the spot with his team. Investigation is underway to nab the criminals, he said.

In the letter, the construction of the Ram temple in Ayodhya was slammed and objections were raised on bhajan-kirtan being held there. The DCP said that considering the seriousness of the matter, a case has been registered against unknown people and police are trying to trace them.

On January 22, during the programme at the Beechwala Temple, a young man rammed his car into a bike. The JCP Law and Order, DCP Central and ACP Anwarganj arrived and handled the situation. They made sure no criminal activity took place and an atmosphere of terror did not prevail. To ensure damage control once again, police are examining the CCTV footage and also appointed intelligence teams to trace the criminals.