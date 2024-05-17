IMD Sounds Heatwave Alert in Delhi, Haryana, Punjab, Rajasthan

New Delhi: Several parts of the country are reeling under the scorching heat in some states crossing the mark of 45 degree Celsius while the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) on Friday predicted heatwave in Rajasthan, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh and Haryana until May 20. The IMD has also issued an orange alert for these states, including a 'high health concern' for vulnerable people.

Severe heatwave in these states

“Severe heatwave conditions are very likely in some parts of west Rajasthan during May 17-20 and in Punjab, Haryana and Delhi during May 18-20," the IMD said. The mercury could soar to 45 degrees Celsius in the national capital by Saturday. The National Capital is also witnessing soaring temperatures as Delhi recorded 42.5 degrees Celsius on Thursday, the highest temperature recorded in the city till so far this summer.

The maximum temperature on Friday is likely to settle around 43 degrees Celsius on Friday with the minimum temperature at 25.4 degrees Celsius, said the weather office. According to the weather office seven-day prediction, Delhi is likely to experience heatwave conditions in isolated places on Saturday.

The maximum temperature is expected to reach 45 degrees Celsius. As per the IMD's data, there was no heatwave in Delhi last summer and it recorded a highest temperature of 43.7 degrees Celsius in May 2023. In 2022, the capital saw four heatwave days, the IMD said.

The weather office has also predicted severe heatwave conditions for Haryana, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh and Punjab. Heatwave conditions in Rajasthan intensified as maximum temperature crossed the 45 degree-mark in Ganganagar with 46.3 degrees Celsius. Similarly, in Punjab, Bathinda recorded the tag of hottest place with a maximum temperature of 44 degrees Celsius, while Faridkot settled at 43.5 degrees Celsius.

Going upwards in the northern region, Jammu also witnessed 40.2 degrees Celsius, two notches above the season normal, on Thursday. The Met department officials said that this was the season's highest. Given the soaring temperatures being recorded in several parts of the country, the IMD said that while the temperature will remain in the moderate range and the heat will be tolerable for the general public, there will be some health concern for "vulnerable groups such as infants, elderly and people with chronic diseases."

It further advised people to avoid exposure to heat and to “wear lightweight and loose cotton clothes”. Umbrella, hat or a cloth should be used to cover the head as well, the IMD said it its advisory.

Additionally, some states in the east and the west are also likely to see heatwave conditions. According to the IMD, isolated regions in Gujarat, Jharkhand, Odisha and Konkan region in Maharashtra and the Gangetic parts of West Bengal are set to experience heatwave.

Rainfall in these states

According to the IMD, heavy rainfall is predicted across southern peninsular India, especially in Tamil Nadu and Kerala. The advancement of south west monsoon will likely happen during the week starting May 23, it said. The weather office further said that "light to moderate rainfall with thunderstorm, lightning and gusty winds are expected over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Karaikal, Kerala, Mahe, Lakshadweep, south Karnataka in the next few days."

In the west, light rainfall with lightning, thunderstorm and gutsy wind is also expected over Konkan, Goa, Madhya Maharashtra, Marathawada in the next few days. It also predicts moderate to heavy rainfall in the northeastern states over the next week. West Bengal, Assam, Meghalaya, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura can expect light to moderate rain, with heavier rainfall anticipated in Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya and Sikkim on Sunday and Monday.

Read more: Heatwave Conditions Likely To Hit Across North West India Till May 18: IMD