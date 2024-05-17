3 Nigerians Among 8 Arrested with Drugs Worth Rs 2.74 Cr in Bengaluru

Bengaluru: In a major crackdown on illegal drug activities, a total of eight people, including three foreigners, were arrested in the last one week and narcotics worth Rs 2.74 crore were seized from them.

The Central Crime Branch (CCB) officials recovered methylenedioxymethamphetamine (MDMA), cocaine and other items worth Rs 50 lakh from three Nigerian nationals who were allegedly involved in drug peddling in Sampigehalli police station area. The accused have been identified as Augustine Nonso (39), Euderike Fidelis (34) and Erimhen Smart (40).

According to police, the Nigerian nationals had come to India on business and medical visas and were residing in Bengaluru. It has been reported that the accused used to purchase drugs at low prices from other Nigerian nationals, who are living in Goa, Mumbai and Delhi. Then, they sold the drugs in Bengaluru, successfully making quick money.

Apart from the trio, police have arrested five others on charges of drug trafficking in three separate cases in VV Puram, Cotton Pete and Kottanur police station areas. Taking the total seizures into account, drugs including ganja, lysergic acid diethylamide (LSD), charas and hashish, worth 2.74 crore have been recovered from the eight accused. This apart, mobile phones and car were also seized from them.