ETV Bharat / state

3 Nigerians Among 8 Arrested with Drugs Worth Rs 2.74 Cr in Bengaluru

author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 17 hours ago

3 Nigerians Among 8 Arrested with Drugs Worth Rs 2.74 Cr in Bengaluru
3 Nigerian nationals arrested with drugs in Bengaluru(ETV Bharat Picture)

Police said the Nigerians bought drugs at low prices from their associates settled in Goa, Mumbai and Delhi and then sold those at higher rates in Bengaluru. Drugs worth Rs 50 lakh were seized from them. This apart, five others were arrested in separate drug peddling cases.

Bengaluru: In a major crackdown on illegal drug activities, a total of eight people, including three foreigners, were arrested in the last one week and narcotics worth Rs 2.74 crore were seized from them.

The Central Crime Branch (CCB) officials recovered methylenedioxymethamphetamine (MDMA), cocaine and other items worth Rs 50 lakh from three Nigerian nationals who were allegedly involved in drug peddling in Sampigehalli police station area. The accused have been identified as Augustine Nonso (39), Euderike Fidelis (34) and Erimhen Smart (40).

According to police, the Nigerian nationals had come to India on business and medical visas and were residing in Bengaluru. It has been reported that the accused used to purchase drugs at low prices from other Nigerian nationals, who are living in Goa, Mumbai and Delhi. Then, they sold the drugs in Bengaluru, successfully making quick money.

Apart from the trio, police have arrested five others on charges of drug trafficking in three separate cases in VV Puram, Cotton Pete and Kottanur police station areas. Taking the total seizures into account, drugs including ganja, lysergic acid diethylamide (LSD), charas and hashish, worth 2.74 crore have been recovered from the eight accused. This apart, mobile phones and car were also seized from them.

Read More

  1. Cross-border Drug Smuggling Bid Foiled Along International Border in Rajasthan; 2 kg Heroin Recovered: Police
  2. Punjab Police Arrests Man for Drug Smuggling, Recovers 1 Kg Heroin, 4 Kg
  3. Why India Lifting Of Export Ban On Onions Is Leading To Mixed Results In Neighbours

TAGGED:

8 ARRESTED WITH DRUGSDRUG PEDDLING CASESTHREE FOREIGNERS WERE ARRESTEDBENGALURU8 ARRESTED IN DRUG TRAFFICKING

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Jaipur's Himmat Singh Lives Up to His Name, Climbs 70,679 Stairs To Have A Crack at Guinness World Record

US-Pakistan Relations: Shift in US Policy?

As Summers Simmer, Here's How You Can Protect Yourself From Heat Wave

The Unfortunate Reality of India's Anti-defection Law

Trending

(Click on any topic)
ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.