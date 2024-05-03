Punjab Police Arrests Man for Drug Smuggling, Recovers 1 Kg Heroin, 4 Kg

author img

By PTI

Published : 19 hours ago

Punjab police arrested Avtar Singh for allegedly smuggling drugs, resulting in the recovery of 1 kilogram of heroin and 4 kilograms of ice drug (Methamphetamine). Drones were used to transport the drugs from Pakistan-based smugglers. Singh was apprehended on a tip-off.
Representational Image (ANI Photo)

Punjab police arrested Avtar Singh for allegedly smuggling drugs, resulting in the recovery of 1 kilogram of heroin and 4 kilograms of ice drug (Methamphetamine). Drones were used to transport the drugs from Pakistan-based smugglers.

Chandigarh: The Punjab police arrested a man on Friday for allegedly smuggling drugs and recovered 1 kilogram of heroin and 4 kilograms of ice drug (Methamphetamine), officials said.

Punjab's Director General of Police, Gaurav Yadav said drones were used to transport drugs from Pakistan-based smugglers. Methamphetamine, also known as "ice" or "crystal meth" is a highly addictive psychostimulant drug. The police identified the accused as Avtar Singh, a resident of Kakkar village in Amritsar.

Acting on a tip-off, the police team from the Counter Intelligence conducted a raid and apprehended Singh who was to collect the consignment of the drugs from Ajnala and deliver it to a person in Chheharta, the DGP Yadav said.

In a post on X, the DGP said, "In an intelligence-led operation against trans-border narcotic smuggling networks, CI (Counter Intelligence Wing of Punjab police) Amritsar has apprehended one person and seized 4 Kg Ice (Methamphetamine) & 1 Kg Heroin.

During interrogation, Singh told the police that he was directly in contact with the Pakistan-based dealer and used a drone to deliver the consignment across the border, he said. Singh will be produced in court and the police will seek his remand to get more information about the smuggling network, he added.

Read More

  1. 3 Cobra Gang Members, Who Supplied Drugs to College Students in Dehradun, Arrested
  2. 48 Kg Heroin Worth Rs 250 Cr Seized, 3 Smugglers Held as Punjab Police Bust Drug Cartel

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

As Summers Simmer, Here's How You Can Protect Yourself From Heat Wave

With Artificial Intelligence, Researchers Find Where Greek Philosopher Plato Was Buried

Explained: Why Indians Are The Least Promiscuous of Most People in the World

Sins of Omission: How CAA Plays a Cruel Joke on Sri Lankan Tamil Refugees

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.