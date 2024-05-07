Cross-border Drug Smuggling Bid Foiled Along International Border in Rajasthan; 2 kg Heroin Recovered: Police

Sri Ganganagar: In a major success against cross-border drug smuggling in Rajasthan, security forces have foiled a drug smuggling bid from across the border by recovering 2 kg heroin worth Rs 10 crore from the Indo-Pak international border near Gajsinghpur area of Sri Ganganagar district of the state, a top police official said on Tuesday.

Police have arrested two men and detained a juvenile in the case.

Sri Ganganagar SP Gaurav Yadav said that the operation was carried out following the direction of Deputy Superintendent of Police Sanjeev Chauhan of Srikaranpur, by Gajsinghpur police station in-charge Rakesh Sankhla and his team and BSF's G branch last night.

The SP said that a black Swift car coming from Sangrana was stopped and checked on the bridge of 74 RB canal near the turn of village Sangrana, when two youths and a juvenile were found in the car. When they were questioned, they could not give a satisfactory answer. The team searched the car, from which 2 kg of illegal heroin was recovered, SP Gaurav Yadav said adding both the youths-- 20-year-old Manjeet Singh son of Ajit Singh of City Tarn Taran in Punjab and Nirmal Singh son of Banta Singh--have been arrested while the juvenile has been detained.

Pertinently, Operation Seema Sankalp has been launched by the security forces to make the district drug free. The SP said that all three have admitted to getting heroin by coordinating with Pakistani smugglers. Police has registered a case and started investigation into the incident.