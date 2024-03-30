Mukhtar Ansari Death: Son Umar Seen Twitching Moustache of Father for Last Time

Ghazipur (Uttar Pradesh): Dead mafia Mukhtar Ansari was often seen flaunting his moustache publicly. After his sudden death, when the body was brought to his residence in Ghazipur, a huge crowd gathered to witness its last glimpse.

As Ansari was laid to rest in Kali Bagh, the ancestral graveyard of Yusufpur Mohammadabad, his son Umar Ansari was seen tugging on Mukhtar Ansari's moustache- a photo of which has gone viral on social media.

Ansari often showed off his mustache as he had the habit of twitching his moustache in public places. The twisted mustache had become the identity of the deadly gangster, who died due to cardiac arrest in the Banda District Jail on Thursday night.

On Friday night, Ansari's body was brought to his home in Ghazipur by ambulance. After completing all the rituals, the ashes were taken to the ancestral graveyard for cremation. It is here where his son Umar stroked his father's mustache for the last time.

In a sad news, elder son Abbas Ansari could not attend the last journey of his father. Abbas had approached the Supreme Court for permission but was rejected duly by the apex court. Mukhtar Ansari was buried after funeral prayers were held on Saturday.

There were thousands who travelled from Bihar and Uttar Pradesh to attend Mukhtar Ansari's burial. Osama, the son of Mohammad Shahabuddin, the strongman leader of Bihar, had also come to the funeral.

According to the deceased's family, Mukhtar's death was caused by gradual poisoning that he received while being behind the bars. An inquiry has also been requested by the family.

In this case, the government may also establish a committee and issue an investigation order. However, the government has not yet made a declaration on this yet.