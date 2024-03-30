Mukhtar Ansari was the Messiah of the Poor: UP Minister Omprakash Rajbhar

Lucknow: Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party President and cabinet minister in the Yogi Adityanath led BJP government, Omprakash Rajbhar, who maintained silence on the death of mafia-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari, has called late Ansari a “messiah of the poor and a revolutionary”.

Ansari, who was handed a life sentence in a gun license fraud case earlier this month, died on Friday March 29 after reportedly suffering a heart attack durign treatment at Banda medical college. His family members have contested the claim accusing the jail authorities of poisoning Ansari to death.

Minister in Yogi government, Omprakash Rajbhar said that Mukhtar Ansari was “the messiah of the poor and a revolutionary”. “The one who helps the poor or the oppressed is declared a criminal. This keeps happening. Mukhtar Ansari has been helping the poor and people know him as the messiah of the poor,” Rajbhar said.

“I had said the same thing earlier also and even today I stand by my statement. Whenever a crime is committed against a poor and weak person, then the one who stands with the poor is called a criminal too,” he added.

Rajbhar further said, “If he has helped the poor then they will definitely consider him as the Messiah. There is no problem in helping the poor”. On the question of investigation into the death of Mukhtar Ansari, Rajbhar said following the allegations of the family, the government has set up a probe to ascertain the actual cause of the death.

Ansari was laid to rest at his ancestral graveyard in Mohammadpura with thousands participating in his last rites.