Mortal Remains of ISKCON Spiritual Head Gopal Krishna Goswami Reach Vrindavan

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : May 6, 2024, 4:54 PM IST

Mortal Remains of ISKCON Spiritual Head Gopal Krishna Goswami Reach Vrindavan
Mortal remains of Gopal Krishna Goswami reach Vrindavan in ambulance

Spiritual leader, Gopal Krishna Goswami, who served as personal secretary to ISKCON founder Srila Prabhupada, died after suffering from cardiac arrest yesterday. His mortal remains were brought from Dehradun to Mathura and then to Vrindavan, where his samadhi ceremony will be undertaken.

Mathura: The mortal remains of ISKCON India president Gopal Krishna Goswami, who died of cardiac arrest yesterday, have arrived at Vrindavan on Monday and he will be given a 'Bhu Samadhi' here.

Several devotees from across India and abroad reached at Vrindavan ISKCON Temple complex for Gopal Krishna's darshan. A wave of mourning has swept through his devotees. The mortal remains of the saint were brought from Dehradun to Mathura on Sunday and it reached Vrindavan in an ambulance today.

The temple administration has completed all preparations for Gopal Krishna's 'Bhu Samadhi'. Presently, the body has been kept at the temple premises for devotees to pay their last obeisance.

Born in Delhi in 1944, Gopal Krishna was brilliant in academics. He studied in Sorbonn University, France and McLean's University, Canada. It was during his stay in Canada that he met ISKCON founder Srila Prabhupada in 1968. After taking lessons from Prabhupada, he took up the responsibility of propagating Sanatan Dharma and the religion of Shri Krishna throughout the world.

Gopal Krishna was instrumental in propagating Sanatan Dharma and had built communities in many countries including Canada, Kenya, Pakistan and Soviet Union. He had also built cultural centres at temples across the world.

