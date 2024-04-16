Veteran Kannada Actor-Producer Dwarakish Passes Away at 81

Bengaluru: Veteran Kannada actor, producer and director Dwarakish, who was famous as 'Karnataka Kulla', passed away on Tuesday April 16 at his residence in Karnataka capital Bengaluru. Dwarkish's son Yogi confirmed about his father's death. Dwarakish was 81.

Dwarakish entered the Kannda film industry in 1964 with the film Veerasankalpa and later acted in hundreds of films. He has produced more than 40 and has directed more than 15 movies. He made a mark in the Kannada film industry by producing, directing and acting movies based on legends like Dr Rajkumar and Vishnuvardhan.

Veteran Kannada Actor-Producer Dwarkish

As a comedian and lead actor, Dwarakish became famous among Kannada fans with his charming performance in hundreds of movies. Apart from Kannada, Dwarakish has also produced Tamil and Hindi films. Bengaluru University awarded him an honorary doctorate in recognition of his immense contribution in the film industry.

Dwarakish was acted hit many movies including Guru Shishyaru, Prachanda Kulla, Kakhakulla, Kittu puttu, Rajkulla in Singapore, Nyay Ellide, Adrushtvant, Pedda Gedda, Aptamitra, Muddina Mava, Mankuthimma, Vishnuvardhana, Rayaru Bandaru Mavan Manege, Police Papanna, Bangarada Manushya, Sheela in Africa and many movies.

Veteran film actor Rajinikanth expressed grief over Dwarakish's passing away. In a social media post, the actor wrote, "The demise of my long time dear friend Dwarakesh is very painful to me..starting his career as a comedian, he raised himself up to being a big producer and director.. fond memories come to my mind..my heartfelt condolences to his family and dear ones.."