'Sandalwood' Producer Soundarya Jagadish Passes Away; Suspected Case of Suicide

Bengaluru: Prominent Kannada cinema producer Soundarya Jagadish, who was famous for his work in films such as "Appu Pappu" and "Snehitaru," passed away in the wee hours of Sunday, April 14. Preliminary sources suggested that it could be a case of death by suicide.

The incident occurred at his residence in Mahalakshmi Layout, Bangalore after which waves of shock spread across the film industry with his fans been taken aback in shock.

However, family members have disputed the suicide reports and told a media outlet that it was a heart attack. At Priyanka Upendra's Holi celebrations, Jagadish was last spotted with his family, with his newly wedded daughter Soundarya.



In addition to running Bangalore's well-known Jetlag Pub, Jagadish had a successful career as a builder, businessman, and producer. He was close to some famous people in the business, such as Rockline Venkatesh and "Challenging Star" Darshan.

Jagadish appears to have been struggling financially lately as well; rumors have it that the bank has taken possession of his home. It's still unknown, though, exactly why he made the terrible decision to end his life.



Jagadish actively participated in the distribution of movies and also introduced his son Nekish to Sandalwood. Recent industry gatherings, such Priyanka Upendra's Holi celebrations, sensed his presence.



His friend Shreyas hinted at his attempt to die by suicide at home. "He was confirmed dead when he was rushed to the hospital around 9 AM on Sunday. The details of his death are still unknown. Officials at the Mahalakshmi Layout Police Station were informed and a post-mortem examination will be conducted at MS Ramaiah Hospital,'' Shreyas added.

Deputy Commissioner of Police, Bengaluru, North Division, Saidulu Adavath rushed to the producer's house upon receiving information about his death. He said, "We received information about his death at 9.45 AM today. His wife lodged a complaint and denied any case of heart attack, alleging it to be death by suicide. As per preliminary investigation, Jagdish was mentally disturbed recently especially since his mother-in-law's death. We are awaiting the post-mortem report. Investigation is underway."