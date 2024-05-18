ETV Bharat / state

Molestation Charge: Kolkata Police Book 3 Raj Bhavan Officials For 'Restraining' Woman Victim

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : May 18, 2024, 2:05 PM IST

Updated : May 18, 2024, 3:32 PM IST

Bengal Governor C V Ananda Bose
Bengal Governor C V Ananda Bose (IANS Photo)

A woman, who had accused Bengal Governor C V Ananda Bose of molesting her recorded her statement before a Bankshal court on Friday. She has also accused three Raj Bhavan staffers of wrongfully restraining her when she visited the official residence of the Bengal Governor.

Kolkata: A case has been lodged against three Raj Bhavan officials for allegedly wrongfully restraining the woman, who accused Bengal Governor C V Ananda Bose of molesting her, police said on Saturday.

According to the Lalbazar police team, a secret statement of the victim, a contractual employee of Raj Bhavan, was taken in the Bankshal court on Friday.

Before this, a Raj Bhavan official of the rank of secretary, a doctor, and another worker were summoned from Lalbazar. But they did not make any attempt to answer Lalbazar's call.

Subsequently, a fresh written complaint was filed against the three staffers at the local Hare Street police station. The woman had alleged that the governor molested her inside the Raj Bhavan on May 2. A probe followed her complaint.

The Governor had refuted the allegation claiming it as a move to gain political mileage during election season. Further to refute the woman victim's claims, the Raj Bhavan released CCTV footage of the alleged date of assault to around 100 people.

West Bengal Police has set up a Special Investigation Team (SIT), which is led by Indira Mukherjee, DC (Central), Kolkata Police.

The police say the case is not against any particular individual but to bring to light what actually unfolded inside the Raj Bhavan.

No criminal proceedings can be initiated against a governor during his term in office as per Article 361 of the Constitution.

Last Updated :May 18, 2024, 3:32 PM IST

