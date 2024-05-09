'Molestation': In a Counter to Mamata, WB Guv Shows CCTV Footage to 100 People

Kolkata: Amid the row over sexual molestation charge against him, West Bengal Guv on Thursday showed CCTV footage of Raj Bhavan of the premises of May 2 to around 100 common people.



Footage from two CCTV cameras at the main (north) gate from 5.30 pm of May 2 were being shown to people at the hall on the ground floor of Raj Bhavan and screening was underway. A contractual woman employee of Raj Bhavan on Friday lodged a written complaint with the Kolkata Police alleging that she was molested by Bose in the governor's house.



Bose had on Wednesday said he would show the footage to common people, barring "politician" Mamata Banerjee and "her" police. Earlier, Bose launched a new programme stressing that any citizen in the state, except the Chief Minister and the state police, can see the CCTV footages of the incident if they email the Governor or call at the Raj Bhavan.

"Hon'ble Governor Dr C V Ananda Bose has launched a programme SACH KE SAAMNE in the background of the mischievous and fabricated allegations by the police that Raj Bhavan is not sparing the CCTV footage of an incident which is under the illegal and unconstitutional investigation of the police," the notice posted by Governor Bose on his official 'X' handle stated.

"Hon'ble Governor has decided that the CCTV footage can be seen by any citizen of West Bengal except politician Mamata Banerjee and her police for the stand they had taken, which is in the public domain," he added.

The Governor said that anyone who wants to see the CCTV footage fully can send an email to adcrajbhavankolkata@gmail.com or governor-wb@nic.in or call at Raj Bhavan PBX at 033-22001641.

Earlier on Monday, the Governor claimed that Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee practices "dirty politics" and warned that he would not accept her "Didigiri". "Now because of the humiliating remarks which she has made against me, against truth, I am forced to tell you that Mamata Banerjee as a politician, her politics is dirty. Still, I pray to God to save her. But that is a difficult responsibility even for God. I will never accept this 'Didi Giri' on the distinguished office of the Governor," Governor Bose said speaking to reporters on Monday.

Alleging that the Chief Minister has "dragged" him into politics, the Governor said that he has always considered Mamata Banerjee to be a good individual and had earlier on several occasions refused to comment on her politics.

"Now I am very sorry that the Chief Minister has dragged me into politics, especially at a time when the elections are going on...I told a lot of good works about the individual, Mamata Banerjee. I stick to that. I spoke about the Chief Minister whom I always called my constitutional colleague. I stick to that. When I was asked repeatedly to speak to speak about the politics of Mamata Banerjee I always took the stand that her politics is not my cup of tea. I refused to comment on that," Bose said.