Missing Uttar Pradesh JEE Aspirant Found Traveling in Malwa Express Train After Two Days

Kota: A JEE Advanced aspirant, who went missing while traveling from Kota to New Delhi with his mother in the Nanda Devi Express train, was traced by police on Sunday after two days, an official said.

Assistant Sub Inspector Jagdish Meena of Gangapur City GRP police station said that 19-year-old Shashank Jain was found traveling in the Malwa Express train running between Ambedkar Nagar in Madhya Pradesh to Shri Mata Vaishno Devi.

According to Meena, Jain went missing on May 24 while he was traveling in the train with his mother Parul Jain, a resident of Nagina in Bijnor district of Uttar Pradesh. Jain suddenly went missing from a moving train between Sawai Madhopur and Mathura, the police officer said. On the complaint by the family, the GRP police station of Gangapur City launched a search operation to trace the student. Police said that Jain had left all his gadgets, mobile phone, and smart watch at the berth of his train which gave a tough time to the police to trace him. But on Sunday, Jain called his father using another passenger's phone and told him that he was sitting in the Malwa Express train.

ASI Jagdish Meena said that on receiving the information, Jain's maternal uncle and the police reached Sehore, where Jain was handed over to his father Suyyash. Preliminary investigation revealed that Jain is under stress due to studies.

Jain had left from Kota on 24th of May. His JEE Advanced exam was on 26th May in Moradabad, Uttar Pradesh. Jain and his mother Parul had to reach Delhi by Nanda Devi train, from where he was planning to visit his village Nagina in Bijnor with his father, who was waiting to receive him at the Delhi station.