Telangana Student Missing in Chicago For a Week

Hyderabad: A student from Telangana is missing in Chicago in the US since May 2, leaving the family distressed.

In a statement, the Indian Embassy has said that it is concerned to know that Indian student Rupesh Chandra Chintakindi has not been seen since May 2. “We are in constant contact with the police and expatriate Indians for his whereabouts. We hope that the trace of Rupesh will be known soon," said the Consulate of India in Chicago on social media.

Rupesh, who hails from Telangana, is currently pursuing his master's degree at Concordia University, Wisconsin. The family members were worried when they came to know about his disappearance. They requested the Ministry of External Affairs of India and the Embassy of the United States of America (USA) to trace the whereabouts of their son.

Since the beginning of this year, similar incidents have been taking place in the US. Many Indians and students of Indian origin have already lost their lives in incidents like attacks and kidnappings. Among them are people from Telugu states. The US has expressed concern over the incidents. The United States of America said that it is committed to the safety of foreign students on its soil.