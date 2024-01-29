Loading...

Minor girl raped by father in UP's Meerut

By PTI

Published : Jan 29, 2024, 9:58 PM IST

A man has been arrested for allegedly raping his 14-year-old daughter in Meerut. The girl claimed that her father has been raping her since January 15 and has lodged a complaint at the police station. The accused is currently being interrogated.

Meerut (Uttar Pradesh): A man was arrested for allegedly raping his minor daughter in the Jani police station area of this district, police on Monday said. "A 14-year-old girl has accused her father (in mid 30s) of raping her. She also claimed that her father has been raping her since January 15," Additional Superintendent of Police (Rural) Kamlesh Bahadur said. "The mother of the minor girl lodged a complaint with the police on Monday following which the accused was detained and is being interrogated," he added.

The statement of the minor girl, who has been sent for medical examination, will be recorded, police said. A video of the minor girl has also gone viral in which she that she was allegedly raped by her father on January 15 when his mother had gone to Lucknow. The girl also said in the video that her father had threatened to kill her by administering poison if she opens her mouth.


