MHA Extends Internet Suspension in Punjab till Feb 24, 7 Districts Hit

Chandigarh: Amid the ongoing farmers protests, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has extended internet suspension in certain areas of Punjab till February 24 along with imposing the restrictions on newer areas. Internet services has been suspended in areas under 20 police stations across seven districts from the earlier 11 police stations in three districts.

An order in this regard was issued by MHA on February 16, a day after the previous suspension was supposed to end. The order has been issued "in exercise of the power conferred by section 7 of the Indian Telegraph Act, 1885 read with Sub-rule 1 of Rule 2 of the Temporary Suspension of Telecom Services (Public Emergency of Public Safety) Rules 2017, and in the interest of maintaining public safety and averting public emergency". The suspension has been extended till midnight of February 24.

The districts hit by internet suspension are Patiala, SAS Nagar, Bathinda, Sri Muktar Sahib, Mansa, Sangrur and Fatehgarh Sahib.

Some of the areas that will be affected by the suspension are those under the police stations of Shambhu, Julkan, Passian, Patran, Shatrana, Samana, Ghanour, Devigarh, Balbhera in Patiala district.

Areas under Lulru, Sangat, Kilianwali police stations under SAS Nagar, Bathinda and Sri Mukhtar Sahib districts respectively and Sardulgarh and Boha police stations in Mansa district will be affected.

This apart, Khanauri, Moonak, Lehra, Sunam, Chajli police stations in Sangrur and Fatehgarh Sahib police station in Fatehgarh Sahib district are also set to be impacted by the order.

Earlier, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann said that he had raised objections about the internet suspension to the central government and had asked the Centre for revoking the suspension.

However, the Centre has issued an extension order expanding the suspension to other areas. The Punjab government has raised questions as to how the Centre went ahead with such a decision without even informing it.