Centre Fully Sensitive to Farmers' Demands: Punjab BJP Chief Jakhar

Chandigarh: Underlining that the Modi government is fully cognizant of farmers' issues, Punjab BJP chief Sunil Jakhar on Saturday said the ongoing talks between farmer leaders and the Centre will definitely lead to an "effective" redressal.

"I am sure demands and issues raised by our farmers are of very serious nature and their resolution is necessary through understanding and dialogue, Jakhar said in a statement here. Only a farmer knows the true essence of issues and challenges of today's agriculture, he added. Reiterating that for the Modi-led NDA government farmers are one of the formidable pillars in the national growth trajectory, Jakhar said there can never be any question about farmers' concerns and the need to ensure "our food providers get all what is required to make our agriculture more remunerative".

The respect of our farmers is our pride, and the whole nation recognises the sacrifices of our Annadatas' in ensuring food security for the nation at that time of critical significance when we were just finding feet at the international level, Jakhar said. Urging one and all to refrain from trivialising the debate over these issues being faced by our food providers, Jakhar cautioned that attempts should also be made to ensure innocent farmers are not misused by those with vested interests for their petty political benefit.

The Samyukta Kisan Morcha (Non-Political) and the Kisan Mazdoor Morcha are spearheading the Delhi Chalo' agitation to put pressure on the Centre for their demands, including a law on minimum support price for crops and loan waivers. The farmers from Punjab began their march to Delhi on Tuesday but were stopped by security personnel at Shambhu and Khanauri points on Punjab's border with Haryana. The protesters have stayed put at the two border points since then.

Besides a legal guarantee of MSP, the farmers are demanding the implementation of the Swaminathan Commission's recommendations, pension for farmers and farm labourers, farm debt waiver, no hike in electricity tariff, withdrawal of police cases and "justice" for the victims of the 2021 Lakhimpur Kheri violence, reinstatement of the Land Acquisition Act, 2013, and compensation to the families of the farmers who died during a previous agitation in 2020-21.