63 Yr Old Farmer Protesting at Shambhu Border Dies of Cardiac Arrest

Ambala: A 63-year-old farmer, who was protesting along with other farmers as part of the 'Delhi Chalo' march at the Shambhu barrier in Punjab-Haryana border, died of heart attack on Friday morning, officials said.

Gian Singh, a resident of Punjab's Gurdaspur district complained of chest pain early this morning. He was rushed to the Civil Hospital in Punjab's Rajpura in an ambulance but was referred to Rajindra Hospital in Patiala, where doctors declared him brought dead.

Singh was among the thousands of farmers who had come to the Shambhu border two days ago to participate at the 'Delhi Chalo' march to press for their demands, including a legal guarantee of minimum support price (MSP) for crops.

He was a member of the Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee, a unit of the Kisan Mazdoor Morcha (KMM). The KMM and the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (Non-Political) have given a call to march towards Delhi. The march had begun on Tuesday and ever since the Haryana Police stopped the farmers from crossing the inter-state border, they have been camping at Shambhu and Khanauri borders.

According to Singh's relatives he stayed with his nephews and the family owns around 1.5 acres of land. Singh was sleeping on a trolley some distance away from the protest site when he suddenly started feeling unwell and complained of breathlessness in the early hours today.

Meanwhile, the third round of talks between the farmer leaders and the Union ministers remained inconclusive yesterday and the next round of talks have been scheduled on Sunday.