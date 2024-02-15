J-K's PAGD slams Centre over its handling of farmers' protest; supports nationwide bandh

Jammu: Criticising BJP-led central government's handling of farmers' protest, People's Alliance for Gupkar Declaration on Thursday extended support to the Gramin Bharat Bandh' called by the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (Non-Political) on February 16. PAGD, an amalgam of five political parties -- National Conference, People's Democratic Party, CPI(M), CPM and Awami National Conference (ANC) -- was formed in 2019 for restoration of the special status of Jammu and Kashmir.

In response to a communication from the SKM seeking our support to their ongoing protest, the leadership of the PAGD is of the view that the demands of the farmers are genuine and we are extending our support to them, senior CPI(M) leader and spokesperson of the PAGD M Y Tarigami told PTI. He said the leadership, including National Conference president Farooq Abdullah, PDP president Mehbooba Mufti and ANC vice president Muzzafar Shah also decided to extend support to the nationwide strike called by SKM (Non-Political) along with central trade unions in support of their demands, including a law guaranteeing a minimum support price or (MSP) for their produce.

The farmers also want to strengthen the MGNREGA, reinstate the old pension scheme, and ensure pension and social security for all workers in both formal and informal sectors. Lashing out at the government for using force against the protesting farmers to stop them from moving to Delhi, Tarigami said, The attitude of the government is unfortunate and authoritarian.

Instead of holding purposeful and meaningful dialogue with the representatives of farmers, they are resorting to creating division among the peasants, workers and trade unions, and using authoritarian measures and police force to dislodge them, he said, adding enough is enough as claims are not sufficient for addressing issues being faced by people.

Tarigami said more concrete measures need to be taken and this is what trade unions and the SKM have been demanding for long.

He accused the central government of not keeping its promises and alleged there is a credibility gap as it is saying one thing and doing what it wants without taking people into confidence.

We have only seen oppression, injustice and falsehood and nothing else. Those running the government should provide relief to the people and address their pain but what we are seeing is that they are only working for the corporate capitalists, he alleged. He said renowned scientist M S Swaminathan, who was recently bestowed with country's highest civilian honour -- the Bharat Ratna -- had recommended an MSP but the government is hesitant to implement his recommendations.

Farmers were assured of withdrawal of all cases registered against them during their prolonged protest last year but more cases were filed against them, Tarigami said. He also launched a scathing attack on the government for its alleged failure to address "growing unemployment and inflation".

A new trend of privatisation of the public sector was introduced by this government, depriving the people in general and workers in particular the benefits which they have attained after a long struggle during creation of such assets, he said.

He said farmers do not want to commit suicide but want to live a better life and the government is duty bound to provide such opportunities to the citizens of the country, which is allegedly lacking under BJP.