Noida Police to invoke CrPC 144 on Friday due to 'Bharat Bandh'

Gautam Buddh Nagar Police will impose CrPC section 144 on February 16 due to farmers' Bharat Bandh in the district. The Bharatiya Kisan Union demanding for MSP had earlier called for a 'Bharat Bandh'.

Noida: The Gautam Buddh Nagar Police on Thursday said restrictions under CrPC section 144, including a ban on unauthorised public assemblies, would be enforced across the district on February 16. The decision has been taken in view of proposed protest marches called by the farmers' body Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) and other unions.

The Bharatiya Kisan Union, part of SKM, had earlier called for a 'Bharat Bandh' on February 16, citing a host of unmet demands of farmers. "Various programs like protest demonstrations, etc are proposed by SKM and various organisations for Friday. Hence, Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) is implemented on February 16," the police said in a statement.

According to the order, unlawful assembly of five or more people, unauthorised processions or demonstrations, including those political or religious, are prohibited. The order also bars the use of private drones in a radius of 1 km of government establishments and also bans people from carrying sticks, rods, tridents, swords, firearms etc in public places.

BKU local leader Pawan Khatana said during the "Bharat Bandh" called by his union, farmers have been asked to strike their day for one day in order to press the government for demands. "Farmers have been asked to shun work in farms, or not go to markets for any purchases tomorrow. Traders and transporters have also been exhorted to join the strike tomorrow," Khatana told PTI.

The farmers' leader said the protestors would stay put in their areas and not March towards Delhi. Meanwhile, a section of traders here have urged the protesting farmers and the government to have a dialogue to quickly resolve the issue. "Frequent farmer movements adversely affect everyday business activities. Citizens have to face unnecessary troubles. Everyone is suffering losses due to the closure of transport routes," Sushil Kumar Jain, president of Noida's Sector 18 market association, said. "We appeal to the government and the farmers to resolve the issues through dialogues and not by obstructing the lives of common citizens," Jain added.

