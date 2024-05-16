Arms and Ammunition Recovered in Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir): The Indian Army along with Jammu and Kashmir said it recovered arms and ammunition in Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara district.

In a statement issued in this regard, the Srinagar based Chinar Corps of the Indian Army wrote in a post on X, “On specific intelligence input, a Joint Search Operation was launched by Indian Army and Jammu and Kashmir Police in general area Amrohi, Tangdhar, Kupwara on 15 May 24. During the search, 02xPistols, ammunition and other war-like stores have been recovered”.

The recovery of the arms and ammunition comes four days after the Army made the recovery of another arms and ammunition haul in a similar operation in north Kashmir's Bandipora district. That operation named Operation Bonakut was also carried out jointly by the Indian Army and the Jammu and Kashmir Police. “Based on specific inputs from intelligence agencies, a Joint Search Operation was launched by Indian Army and Jammu and Kashmir Police today in general area Pethkoot, Bandipora. One suspected individual has been apprehended along with the recovery of 04xPistols, 01×Hand Grenade & other war-like stores,” an Army spokesperson said in a statement at the time.

In another action by police in Sopore area of north Kashmir's Baramulla, police on Wednesday attached a one storey residential house valued at approximately 16 lakhs and 10 marlas land valued at approximately 0.5 lacs located in village Reban, under the NDPS Act 1985.

In a statement released in this regard, the one storey residential house attached property belongs to notorious drug peddler Mohammad Ashraf Ganie S/O Ghulam Rasool Ganie R/O Reban Sopore.

The said property was acquired by the subject from the gains of selling of drugs, police said adding the inquiry revealed that the said immovable property was raised/ used for Illicit Trafficking by the drug peddler.

“By targeting and freezing the illegal assets of drug peddlers/smugglers involved in the organized illegal narco trade, Police have dealt a severe blow to their criminal activities. Depriving these criminals of the proceeds derived from drug trafficking is an essential step in curbing their influence and crippling the drug trade in the valley,” added police.