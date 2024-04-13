Terror Hideout Busted in J-K's Reasi; Arms, Explosives Recovered

author img

By PTI

Published : 23 hours ago

Security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Reasi district busted a hideout and recovered arms and ammunition on Saturday. The operation was conducted jointly by the Jammu and Kashmir Police and Rashtriya Rifles in the Lancha area.

Security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Reasi district busted a hideout and recovered arms and ammunition on Saturday. The operation was conducted jointly by the Jammu and Kashmir Police and Rashtriya Rifles in the Lancha area.

Jammu: The security forces here busted a terror hideout on Saturday and recovered arms and ammunition, police said. The hideout was busted during a joint operation by the J-K police and Rashtriya Rifles in the Lancha area of Mahore sub-division in Reasi, a police spokesperson said.

Acting on a tip-off, the team conducted a search operation and recovered an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) fitted in a Tiffin box and two pistols, police said. The operation was still going on when the last reports were received.

Besides the IED and two pistols, the search parties also recovered three electric detonators, 400 grams of explosive powder, two pistol magazines with 24 rounds, 40 rounds of AK assault rifle, eight batteries, 40 metres of electric wire, five metres of plastic rope, one steel plate, one glass, a bag, three bedsheets and some pictures, the spokesperson said.

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Explained: Why Indians Are The Least Promiscuous of Most People in the World

Sins of Omission: How CAA Plays a Cruel Joke on Sri Lankan Tamil Refugees

Fake Police Defraud Japanese Tourist of Rs 31 Lakh in Jaipur, Real Cops Take Hush Money to Bury Case

Explained: The Science Behind Why Waiting Causes Anxiety and Mood Changes

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.