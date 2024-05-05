35 Naxalites Surrender in Chhattisgarh's Dantewada District

author img

By PTI

Published : 20 hours ago

35 Naxalites Surrender in Chhattisgarh's Dantewada District
Representational Image (ETV Bharat Photo)

A total of 35 Naxalites, three carrying a reward of Rs 3 lakh, surrendered in Chhattisgarh's Dantewada district. The cadres were tasked with digging roads, felling trees, and displaying posters during shutdowns.

Dantewada: A total of 35 Naxalites, three of them carrying a cumulative reward of Rs 3 lakh, surrendered in Chhattisgarh's Dantewada district on Sunday, a senior police official said.

A 16-year-old girl and an 18-year-old boy are among those who turned themselves in before the police, he said. These cadres were tasked with digging roads, felling trees to block roads and putting up posters and banners during shutdowns called by Naxalites, the official said.

Of the surrendered Naxalites, Baman Kartam (39) was the Jiyakodta Panchayat Militia Platoon Commander of the outlawed Maoists organisation, while Bhima Kunjam (28) was the Aranpur Panchayat CNM president, Dantewada Superintendent of Police Gaurav Rai said.

Chetna Natya Mandli (CNM) is a cultural wing of Maoists. Woman Naxalite Kumme Lekam (35), who carried a reward of Rs 1 lakh, was the Hurrepal Panchayat Krantikari Mahila Adivasi Sangthan (KAMS) president, he said.

They were part of Bhairamgarh, Malanger and Katekalyan area committees of the Maoists in south Bastar. They said they were impressed by the police's rehabilitation drive Lon Varratu' (return to your home) and disappointed with the hollow Maoist ideology, Rai said.

These Naxalites will be provided facilities as per the government's surrender and rehabilitation policy, the official added. With this, 796 Naxalites, including 180 carrying rewards, have so far joined the mainstream in the district under the police's Lon Varratu campaign launched in June 2020, officials said.

Read More

  1. Encounter Breaks Out Between Security Forces, Naxals in Chhattisgarh's Sukma
  2. Chhattisgarh: 16 Naxals Surrender in Bijapur District

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

As Summers Simmer, Here's How You Can Protect Yourself From Heat Wave

With Artificial Intelligence, Researchers Find Where Greek Philosopher Plato Was Buried

Explained: Why Indians Are The Least Promiscuous of Most People in the World

Sins of Omission: How CAA Plays a Cruel Joke on Sri Lankan Tamil Refugees

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.