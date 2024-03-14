Four Including Two Children Killed in Massive Fire at Delhi's Shahdara

New Delhi: At least four people including two children were killed after a massive fire broke out in a residential building in Delhi's Shahdara on Thursday morning. The rescue agencies received a call reporting a major fire at Shastri Nagar, street number 13, Geeta colony area. The fire erupted in a four-storey building with a car-parking facility on the ground floor, officials said.

Shahdara district DCP Surendra Chaudhary said, "We received a call at around 5.22 am about a major fire at Shastri Nagar near Geeta colony. We informed the Delhi Fire Services immediately and fire and emergency teams with fire tenders, ambulances were rushed to the spot."

Chaudhary further said, "Preliminary investigation revealed that the building which has four floors and a car-parking facility on the ground floor was engulfed in smoke as the fire originated from the parking area."

The police official also said, "Nine people were rescued and sent to a nearby hospital where the doctors declared four including two children brought dead. The bodies of the deceased have been taken into custody and sent for post-mortem and further action is being taken. The deceased have been identified as 30-years-old Manoj, 28-years-old Suman and two girl children aged five and three and a half."