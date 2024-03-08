Mahashivratri: Sand Artist Sudarsan Pattnaik Creates Magnificent Sculpture of Lord Shiva

By ETV Bharat English Desk

Published : 1 hours ago

Sand Artist Sudarsan Pattnaik Creates Magnificent Sculpture of Lord Shiva

The five-foot-tall sand sculpture of Lord Shiva bearing the words, "Omm namah shivay, pray for peace." attracted a sizable number of beachgoers' attention. He sculpted the work of art using roughly four tonnes of sand.

Puri: On the occasion of Maha Shivaratri, Sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik created a magnificent sand sculpture of Lord Shiva with 500 small shivlings around the statue on Puri beach. The five-foot sand art of lord shiva with the message, 'praying for peace omm namah shivay'. drew the attention of a huge number of tourists on the beach. He has used about four tons of sand for sculpting the piece of art.

He took part in the events of International Women's Day as well. Girls from Sudarsan Pattnaik's institute created a gorgeous, colourful, and lively sand sculpture at Puri Beach in Odisha that read, "Happy International Women's Day."On social media, Sudarsan Pattnaik proudly displayed the artwork created by the gifted female painters.

Mr Pattnaik created an incredible 50-foot-long sand sculpture of a tiger curled up in a beautiful forest as part of the Tadoba Festival 2024. This outstanding piece of art not only demonstrated his extraordinary talent but also underlined how urgent it is to protect the planet's species.

Every year on March 3, the world observes World Wildlife Day to bring attention to the variety of life on Earth. The day also highlights the many issues that wildlife suffers today, such as poaching, climate change, vast deforestation that jeopardises their habitats, and conflict between humans and wildlife.

"On #WorldWildlifeDay, I present my 50ft long #Tiger SandArt at #Chandrapur district in #Maharashtra, during the #TadobaFestival2024," Mr Pattnaik captioned the post while sharing it on X, formerly Twitter.

