Sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik creates world's largest Lord Ram structure in Ayodhya

Puri/ Ayodhya: Sand artist Padma Shri Sudarsan Pattnaik has made a record by creating the world's largest sand sculpture of Lord Ram along with replicas of Ram Mandir near Sarayu guest house in Ayodhya.

The 23-feet tall Lord Ram's sand sculpture is 55-feet in length and 35-feet in width. There are also 500 miniature sand replicas of the Ram Mandir. The either side of the sand structure has sculptures of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

The Lord Ram's structure has been declared as the world's largest sand structure by the World Records Book of India on Sunday. Adityanath presented the certificate to Pattnaik and later took a selfie in front of the sand structure. The CM also congratulated Pattnaik for achieving the world record.

Sharing a video of the structure on his X handle, Pattnaik wrote, "The wait of centuries is going to be completed today. From Kanyakumari to Kshirbhavani, From Koteshwar to Kamakhya, From Jagannath to Kedarnath, From Somnath to Kashi Vishwanath, From Sammed Peak to Shravanabelagola, From Bodhgaya to Sarnath, From Amritsar Sahib to Patna Sahib, Andaman to Ajmer, From Lakshadweep to Leh….Today the whole of India is in Rammay. Every mind is full of light. Jai Shri Ram".

He also urged people to respond to PM Modi's call to light lamps in their homes. "Let's all of us respond to the humble request of Hon'ble PM @narendramodi Ji on this auspicious occasion and illuminate our homes with Ram Jyoti. Sharing My sand art created at #Ayodhya. Jai Shri Ram," he tweeted.