Lok Sabha Election 2024: VBA Leader Prakash Ambedkar Releases Manifesto; Calls NRC, CAA Anti-Hindu

Akola (Maharashtra) : Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi President Prakash Ambedkar released the manifesto of his party in Akola for the Lok Sabha election 2024. Prakash Ambedkar claimed that NRC and CAA are unconstitutional.

Prakash Ambedkar said that the Bharatiya Janata Party is harming the Hindu voters here as the NRC and CAA, which seem to be against Muslims, are also against a section of the Hindu community. Talking about his party manifesto, he said that they had taken a policy decision that there should be no retirement of the contract workers till 58 years.

The VBA leader said that whoever violates the Guaranteed Price Act for Farmers will be punished financially and criminal proceedings will also be launched against them. "The public sector is the backbone of the country's economy. We will stop the process of selling off the public sector. We will implement a new industrial policy, which will give priority to agro-based industries," he said.

Prakash Ambedkar said that when their party comes to power, the price of cotton per quintal will be at least 9 thousand rupees and soybeans will be given 5 to 6 thousand rupees. Our manifesto is comprehensive in order to get the industrial status of agriculture, he said, adding that they are also demanding that OBCs should have reservation in promotions.

Prakash Ambedkar also said that they will take a clear stand regarding the reservation that SCs and STs are getting. The Uniform Civil Code is not a threat to the Constitution, but to the RSS, he said. "This loss is not the loss of secular parties like us, but this is a loss for the parties that do politics based on religion," he said. He has warned that BJP, RSS and Bajrang Dal are going to lose a lot in this election.

VBA State Vice President Dr Darhivardhan Pundkar, Social Media Head Jiratna Patait, Milind Ingle, Narendra Belsare, Sachin Shirale, Parag Gavai etc were present.