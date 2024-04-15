EC Officials Check Rahul Gandhi's Helicopter Ahead of His Wayanad Election Campaign

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Apr 15, 2024, 3:16 PM IST

A flying squad of the Election Commission inspected the helicopter that carried Congress leader Rahul Gandhi as he was proceeding to carry out his election campaign in Wayanad Lok Sabha constituency. The officials could not find any violation of election code. The inspection took place in Nilgiri district, Tamil Nadu, which is close to Kerala's Wayanad.

Wayanad (Kerala) : The helicopter of Rahul Gandhi who came to the election program in Wayanad was inspected at Nilgiri Helipad in the neighbouring Tamil Nadu by the Election Commission flying squad. The inspection took place at Talur in Nilgiri district, which is close to Wayanad. Rahul Gandhi came to Wayanad today for the second phase of the election campaign.

Rahul Gandhi arrived at the Nilgiri Arts and Science College at half past nine in the morning. This is when the inspection of his helicopter took place. Initial information is that nothing was found in the inspection.

Later, Rahul Gandhi held a road show at Sultan Bathery in Wayanad where he is seeking his second consecutive term in the present Lok Sabha election. This time too the road show was held through Sultan Bathery town without flags. There were no Congress flags in the road show. Instead, the activists gathered holding balloons and placards with Rahul Gandhi's photo. Hundreds of activists participated in the road show.

Sultan Bathery MLA IC Balakrishnan also participated in Rahul Gandhi's campaign. Six programs have been arranged for Rahul Gandhi in Wayanad district today. Apart from Bathery, the roadshow will be held at Mananthavady, Vellamunda and Vikhamthara. Some programs may be cut short if the schedule is not met. Rahul will speak at the farmers meeting in Pulpally. He will also meet the Bishop of Mananthavady. Rahul will also attend the UDF rally in Kozhikode in the evening.

