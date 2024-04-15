'Left Isn't Right in Kerala:' PM Attacks Pinarayi Govt; Hardsells 'Modi Ki Guarantee'

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Apr 15, 2024, 12:50 PM IST

Updated : Apr 15, 2024, 2:42 PM IST

PM Modi addressed an election rally in Kerala on Monday and vowed to develop the state and make it a global heritage in the next five years.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who alleged the Pinarayi Vijayan-led Left Front government is mired in corruption, referred to the Karuvannur Cooperative bank scam and accused the Left party of looting money belonging to the poor.

Thrissur (Kerala): Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who kicked off BJP's polls campaign in Kerala launched a no-holds-barred attack on CPI(M) in Kerala saying the Left is not right in the state where his party will ensure its voice is heard in Parliament after the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

"The Left government, which is not right for people, is a stumbling block which hindred Centre's development programmes in Kerala. It will ruin Kerala like it did in other states where it was in power in the past," Modi said.

Campaigning for the BJP-led NDA candidates in the Lok Sabha polls here, he said that it will be a year of progress in Kerala and referred to the various promises and development programmes mentioned in the BJP's manifesto -- called 'Modi ki Guarantee' -- that was released on Sunday.

The PM also promised that once the NDA government comes back to power for a third time, it will commence survey work for ensuring bullet trains in north, east and south India are similar to the bullet train between Ahmedabad and Mumbai. He also attacked the Congress by alleging that it created a weak image of India in the world, while the BJP had built the country into a strong nation.

Modi said that what happened in the country in the last 10 years of NDA rule was only a trailer as a lot more is left to be done for Kerala and India.

Modi also attacked the CPI(M)-led government in the state by referring to the Karuvannur Cooperative bank scam and accusing the Left party of looting money belonging to the poor. Besides his public meeting in Kunnamkulam, there will be another one in Kattakkada in Thiruvananthapuram district in the afternoon.

This is Modi's sixth visit to the state. He had last come to Kerala on March 19 when he held a massive road show in Palakkad district. His Palakkad road show followed his participation at a public meeting in Pathanamthitta town on March 15, where he rallied support for NDA candidates contesting in the southern Kerala constituencies.

Prior to that, he had visited the state twice in January and once in February. These visits included both official and party functions. Polling in Kerala for the general elections will be held on April 26 for all 20 constituencies.

Last Updated :Apr 15, 2024, 2:42 PM IST

