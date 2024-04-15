Lok Sabha Election 2024: Modi vs Rahul in Kerala today; battle for Tharoor, Chandrashekar's seat

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Apr 15, 2024, 11:28 AM IST

Updated : Apr 15, 2024, 11:59 AM IST

The stage is set for heady electioneering in Kerala where PM Modi will canvass for two union ministers as part of the BJP's electoral campaign. Rahul Gandhi will hold a UDF rally in northern Kozhikode in the evening.

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala will witness a high-voltage electioneering on Monday as Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will hold public rallies to canvass for respective candidates of their alliances.

On Sunday, Prime Minisrter Narendra Modi arrived in Kochi and stayed at the Ernakulam Government Guest House overnight. He will take part in a roadshow and address a public meeting at Kunnamkulam in Alathur constituency. He will canbvass to lap up support for the BJP candidates of Palakkad, Thrissur, Alathur and Chalakudy at these election rallies.

PM Modi, who is on a sixth visit to the southern state, had last visited Palakkad, where he held a massive road show on March 19.

Rahul Gandhi, who will be on a two-day tour to Kerala, is going to hold a UDF rally in northern Kozhikode in the evening besides taking part in several events in his Lok Sabha constituency Wayanad. Kerala will witness polling on April 26 for all 20 constituencies.

Poll rallies of PM Modi, Rahul Gandhi in Kerala

PM Modi will adddress public meeting on Monday morning at Kunnamangalam in Alathur constituency in Thrissur District.

He will spearhead the election campaign for NDA candidates TN Sarasu and Suresh Gopi, who are contesting in Alathur and Thrissur respectively. The prime minister will travel to Kattakkada in Thiruvananthapuram District.

Modi will campaign for V Muraleedharan and Rajeev Chandrashekar, the two Union ministers contesting under the NDA banner from Attingal and Thiruvananthapuram constituencies respectively. Rajeev Chandrashekar has been fielded against Congress MP Shashi Tharoor from Thiruvananthapuram.

Rahul Gandhi, who is seeking his electoral luck for the second consecutive term from Wayanad constituency, will address a UDF rally in northern Kozhikode district in the evening. Rahul Gandhi will take part in several programmes in the Wayanad constituency on Monday and Tuesday.

