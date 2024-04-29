Madhya Pradesh Govt Bans Coaching for Children Aged Below 16

Bhopal: Following an order by the central government in this regard, the Madhya Pradesh Higher Education Department has banned coaching for children below 16 years of age, and has also tightened the noose on such coaching institutes which are being run without registration. This order issued by the Higher Education Department may lead to the closure of more than 40,000 coaching institutes in the state.

‘Arbitrary Behaviour of Coaching Institutes Will be Reined in’: Sources said that many coaching institutes do as they please in collecting fees. In such a situation, this order issued by the Higher Education Department is also about the arbitrariness being done by coaching institutes, that is, now coaching operators will not be able to collect fees from students as they please, they said. If they do so, they may also have to face jail sentences. The Madhya Pradesh government will now issue new guidelines for coaching institutes, added the sources.

Registration of Coaching Centres Mandatory: Now it will be mandatory to get coaching centres registered and it will not be possible to open coaching centers indiscriminately on streets, mohallas and corners, putting the safety of students at risk, an official said. Complete arrangements will have to be made in the institute to avoid disasters like fire and earthquake, added the official. “Not only this, no person less educated than a graduate will be able to give tuition. He should not have any criminal record. No misleading advertisement like 100% guarantee of making students pass the exam will be accepted”.

Fees will be Refunded if Course Left Midway: As per the order of the Higher Education Department, the fees cannot be increased during the course period. If a student applies to leave the course midway despite paying the full fee, then the coaching institute will have to refund the money for the remaining period of the course. The refund will also include hostel and mess fees. Along with adequate space for the coaching center, there should be complete arrangements to avoid dangers like fire and earthquake, the order stipulated.