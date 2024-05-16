ETV Bharat / state

Lack of Road Connectivity Forces Man to Cross River in Bulldozer to Reach Hospital in Uttarakhand

author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 13 hours ago

Pilang resident Pratap Singh Rana being taken by the villagers on a cot (L) and helped by a bulldozer to cross the village river in Uttarkashi, Uttarakhand(ETV Bharat)

Village head Atar Singh Rana said that when Pratap Singh Rana of the village fell ill on Wednesday, the villagers first took him in a makeshift cot and trekked for 10 km up to the Pilang road where the bulldozer engaged in the excavation work of the village road helped Rana to cross the river before he could be taken to the hospital in a vehicle.

Uttarkashi: When Pratap Singh Rana, a resident of Pilang, a far off village in Uttarakhand's Uttarkashi district fell ill on Wednesday, he was not taken to the hospital in an ambulance. Rana was first put in a makeshift cot by the villagers, who had to trek for 10 km to take him up to the Pilang river and then taken across the river in the bucket of a bulldozer before a vehicle could take him to the nearby health facility.

Villagers complained that had a bridge been built across the river, the harrowing experience Rana had to go through would not have happened.

Patient on his Shoulders for 10 kilometers: Pilang village head Atar Singh Rana said that on Wednesday, the health of Pratap Singh Rana of the village suddenly deteriorated. In absence of an approach road, the villagers carried the patient on foot about 10 km to Pilang river with the help of sticks, Singh said. The villagers had to reach Malla Silla Motorway, but due to the strong current of the river, the villagers could not cross it, he said.


Made to Cross the River in a Bulldozer: Village head Rana said that the villagers requested help from the operator of the bulldozer which was pressed into excavation work for the road construction. The patient and some villagers were then helped to cross the river by sitting in the bucket of the bulldozer. Only then was the patient sent to the hospital with the help of a vehicle. Village head Rana said that after years of struggle, the work of excavation for the village road has started through the PMGSY scheme for the Pilang village, the most remote village of Bhatwadi development block. He said that the excavation work for eight of the 10 km length of the road has been completed.

Bridge Awaiting Completion Since 2022: An official said that in order to connect the village with Malla-Silla motor road, a 41 meter long bridge on Pilang Gad was to be completed in October 2022. But construction work has not started on it yet. Rana said that a written complaint was lodged with the District Magistrate in this regard five times, but to no avail.

What Officials Say: Ajay Kumar, executive engineer of Bridge Ropeway infrastructure development corporation of Uttarakhand limited, said that the material for the bridge construction has been dispatched. The construction of a bridge on Pilang Gad will be started within a day or two, he said.

