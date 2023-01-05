Singrauli(MP): A family from a village in the Singrauli district was forced to carry the dead body of a man on their feet for over 5 km due to the absence of a hearse vehicle in the village vicinity. The incident was reported from the Sarai village in the district, wherein the police reached in time and helped the men carrying the body to reach the village of the deceased located 20 km away in a police van.

The deceased in the case, Manmohan Singh (65) was a resident of the Bendo village in Sidhi district near Singrauli. While he was on a visit to his daughter's place in Jhara village on Thursday, he died of illness. His son-in-law contacted the medical authorities in the village to ask for an ambulance or a hearse so that the dead body can be taken to his village in Bendo. The hospital refused to provide the hearse.

The relatives were therefore compelled to carry the body on a cot and set out for the village of the deceased which was located 20 km from their village. As they entered Sidhi district, the jawans of Bhuimad police station saw them and reached out for help. Station in-charge Bhuimad Akash Singh Rajput said that someone had alerted them about the incident by phone after which a police vehicle was made available to help the people reach their destination.