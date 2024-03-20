Coaching Student 'Kidnapped' in Kota; Police Suspect 'Stage-Managed Plot'

Kota: A 21-year-old woman student, who originally belongs to Madhya Pradesh’s Shivpuri and went to Kota in connection with her preparations for examination at a coaching there, was allegedly kidnapped in the Rajasthan town.

The police, however, does not seem to buy the theory of abduction, which they said, could be stage-managed. The woman’s father received mobile pictures and videos which showed her tied up. The photographs were sent to her father on his mobile phone on Monday evening along with threats and demand of a ransom of ₹30 lakh after which he lodged a complaint the Shivpuri Police.

According to police, the student neither studied in Kota nor did she live at any hostel there. The student's father, however, came up with different version. He said the student went to Kota for coaching in August last year.

Meanwhile, Union minister Jyotiraditya Scindia has taken up the matter with Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma and sought his intervention in the matter. Kota's SP Amrita Duhan said, "The student used to text message to her father every day with updates on her study in Kota. She also wrote about her attendance at a coaching centre. She also convinced her father about class attendance and performance in examinations. However, she was sending messages from another mobile number which she did not use earlier."

Photographs sent to the student's father by an unknown person showed her hands, feet and mouth tied.

Duhan further said police are pieceing together details to arrive at aconclusion about the plot. He said that a reward of Rs 20,000 will be given to the person, who gives clue on whereabouts of the woman.

Taking to media in Kota, the girl's father said that his daughter was harassed by a boy in Indore. Parents were alerted and the girl was kept under vigil at their Shivpuri home for six months. Later, she was sent to Kota for study. According to her father, she mentioned about her preparations for examination at a coaching centre in Kota.

The family members of the student rushed to Kota soon after the incident came to light. The matter was taken up with Kota Range IG Ravi Dutt Gaur and ADM City Brijmohan Bairwa.