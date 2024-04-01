CUET-UG on Revised NCERT Syllabus: NTA

Kota (Rajasthan): The National Testing Agency (NTA) has clarified that the Common University Entrance Test (CUET-UG), 2024 will be based on the revised National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) syllabus.

Confusion had risen among students after NTA had uploaded NCERT's old syllabus on its official website. Students were in doubt whether the exam will be held on the old or the revised syllabus.

Kamal Singh Chauhan, education expert and exam counsellor of a private coaching institute in Kota, said that in NCERT's revised syllabus, six chapters of Chemistry and three chapters of Biology have been deleted. Also, few topics have been deleted in Physics and Mathematics. However, the old syllabus was uploaded for CUET-UG while both JEE Main and NEET-UG are based on the revised syllabus, he said.

This year, the CUET-UG will be conducted between May 15 to 31. Last year, nearly 16 lakh students had registered for CUET-UG and around 14.5 lakh candidates appeared in the examination.

Chauhan said that NCERT had made logical revision in the syllabus keeping in mind the National Education Policy 2020, which stresses on syllabus reduction. Thus, questions will not be asked from the deleted portions, he added.

"The old syllabus for CUET-UG was uploaded and there were many errors in it, which have now been rectified. But the process took a lot of time. NTA should have acted on time. But, since students appeared for their class 12 boards as per the revised NCERT syllabus, they don't have anything to worry about," he said.

According Chauhan, Biology and Chemistry syllabi have undergone maximum changes. In Biology, topic including reproduction in organism, strategy for enhancement in food production and environmental issues; ecological succession and nutrient cycling; abiotic factors and interactions from organism and population were deleted.

Similarly in Chemistry, the chapters that have been deleted are solid state, surface chemistry, polymers, chemistry in everyday life, P block element and metallurgy.

In Mathematics, topics deleted are relation and function, binary and inverse and composite function, application of derivatives from Tangent and normal, 3D geometry.

Topics in Physics that have been deleted are Van de Graaff generation from Electrostatics unit, potentiometer, principles and applications from Current Electricity unit, cyclotron topics from Magnetic Effect of Current and magnetism.