Two Congress Workers Arrested For Uploading Deepfake Video of Om Birla in Kota

Kota: Two Congress workers have been arrested for allegedly creating a deepfake video of BJP candidate for Kota constituency, Om Birla and posting alleged derogatory comments against him.

The move comes after BJP district president Rakesh Kumar Jain registered a complaint against two youths at Kishorepura police station in this regard on Saturday. In his complaint, he alleged the youths of making unrestrained posts and uploading a deepfake video maligning Birla, sitting MP and Speaker of the outgoing Lok Sabha.

A case was registered on the basis of the complaint and investigations were launched. Later on Saturday night, the two youths were arrested and both turned out to be Congress workers, a police official said.

Kota City SP Dr Amrita Duhan said BJP district president had complained on April 13 that Naushad Ali and Rangrez Ashav Sharma had created a deepfake video on Birla and uploaded it on Facebook and shared it on WhatsApp groups. The BJP president alleged that an attempt was being made to tarnish Birla's reputation by uploading false and misleading information about him, Duhan said.

Kishorepura police station officer, Ramswaroop Meena said a case was immediately registered in this connection. Later, 35-year-old Naushad Ali, resident of Ladpura Karbala under Rampura Kotwali police station area of Kota city and 31-year-old Ashav Sharma, resident of Sinta Mohalla under Keshoraipatan police station of Bundi district were arrested . Both will be presented in court on Monday, Meena said.

Three days back, Congress candidate of Kota, Prahlad Gunjal had complained to the Election Commission that Birla and his team were terrorising voters and misusing police and administrative machinery.