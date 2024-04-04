Lok Sabha Election 2024: Prahlad Gunjal Accuses Om Birla of Violating MCC

Kota (Rajasthan): Congress candidate from Kota-Bundi Lok Sabha seat Prahlad Gunjal has accused Lok Sabha Speaker and BJP candidate Om Birla of violating model code of conduct.

In the complaint sent to the Election Commission, Gunjal said only five people are allowed to be present in the District Collector's chamber during the filing of nomination but more than a dozen people were present when Birla filed his nomination.

"In such a situation, the Commission should take action against Birla," added Gunjal. Gunjal has also complained about the District Election Officer not following the code of conduct.

According to Gunjal, BP Dadhich, Ritesh Mewada, Ajay Nandwana, MLA Kalpana Devi, Sandeep Sharma, Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Prem Chand Bairwa, Rajasthan Minister Madan Dilawar, Hiralal Nagar, former MLA Chandrakanta Meghwal, Sanjay were present along with Om Birla in the office of District Election Officer while submitting nomination papers.

He added that there were two or three others including Vijay, Avinash Thakur and BJP leader Motilal Meena were also present inside the chamber of the District Election Officer.

Gunjal alleged that when the model code of conduct is being violated in the office of the District Election Officer itself then how will the code of conduct be followed in the entire constituency?

He also alleged that BJP candidates are violating the code of conduct every day, but the administration remains silent instead of taking action. He sought strict action against the District Election Officer in this matter.

Kota's Additional District Collector (Administration) Mukesh Chaudhary said, "We have received a complaint about the code of conduct. There is also a complaint about campaigning by putting up posters and banners. A report in this regard will be prepared and sent to the Election Commission of India."

Asked about Gunjal's complaint, he said that a report in this regard would also be sent to the ECI.