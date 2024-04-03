Lok Sabha Election 2024 | Modi govt will take unprecedented decisions in third term: Om Birla

Modi govt will take unprecedented decisions in third term: Om Birla

Kota (Rajasthan): Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, who filed his nomination papers for the Lok Sabha election on Wednesday, asserted that during its third term, the Narendra Modi government will take unprecedented decisions which will take the country forward.

Birla has been given a ticket by the BJP from the Kota-Bundi constituency in Rajasthan. Speaking to reporters after filing his nomination papers, Birla said he has received blessings from people.

"You (the locals) have treated me as a brother and son. I am once again seeking blessings from the people. I will try to maintain the trust and confidence that people have placed in me," added the Lok Sabha Speaker.

Birla claimed the Narendra Modi government in its third term will take the country forward by taking unprecedented decisions. "The confidence of people in Prime Minister Narendra Modi has increased. Now the people of the country are waiting for PM Modi's third term," he quipped.

"India is taking steps towards a developed nation and the third term (of the Modi government) will only enhance it. He dodged questions about opposition Congress saying the leaders of the grand old party would be able to answer them.

"I want to contest the polls in a positive manner. PM Modi focuses on policies, programs and decisions. Due to this, PM Modi has become popular not only in India but also in the entire world," added Birla.

He also claimed that the BJP would clean sweep Rajasthan by winning all the 25 seats. Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Prem Chand Bairwa, Rajasthan Minister Madan Dilawar and Hiralal Nagar were present along with Birla when he filed his nomination papers.