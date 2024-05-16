ETV Bharat / bharat

Mumbai: Man Who Put Up Ghatkopar Hoarding Arrested After 16 Dead In Collapse

author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 9 hours ago

Updated : 9 hours ago

Mumbai police on Thursday arrested Bhavesh Bhinde, whose company put up the giant billboard whose collapse claimed 16 lives, from Rajasthan's Udaipur, an official said.
Bhavesh Bhinde (in black t-shirt)(ANI Photo)

A team of crime branch officials of Mumbai police arrested Bhavesh Bhinde in Rajasthan. Bhavesh is the director of Ego Media Pvt Ltd, the advertising agency responsible for installing the billborard in Ghatkopar area, which crashed earlier this week during a dust storm, leaving 16 people dead.

Mumbai: Mumbai police on Thursday arrested Bhavesh Bhinde, whose company put up the giant billboard whose collapse claimed 16 lives, from Rajasthan's Udaipur.

The crime branch team of Mumbai police arrested Bhinde, the director of Ego Media Pvt Ltd, the advertising agency responsible for erecting the hoarding in Ghatkopar area of Mumbai. At least 16 people were killed, and 75 injured after the billboard collapsed in an unexpected dust storm in Mumbai on Monday.

Earlier in the day, the rescue operation was called off with no hopes of finding survivors three days after the tragedy. The rescue team retrieved the bodies of a retired GM of Mumbai airport ATC and his wife from the wreckage at the crash site, taking the toll to 16.

Former general manager (GM) of Mumbai ATC Manoj Chansoria (60) and his wife Anita (59) were missing since Monday evening when they left for Jabalpur in Madhya Pradesh from the ATC guest house in western Mumbai in a car. The bodies of a man and a woman were extricated from a car stuck underneath the collapsed hoarding shortly after midnight on Wednesday, and the victims were later identified as Manoj Chansoria and his wife.

A 120 feet x 120 feet billboard, which according to officials was illegally installed, collapsed on a petrol pump in the Chheda Nagar area of suburban Ghatkopar during a dust storm on Monday evening, killing 16 people and injuring 75 others.

The search and rescue operation at the crash site, which went on for 66 hours, was called off at around 10.30 am on Thursday, an official of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) said.

Last Updated :9 hours ago

TAGGED:

GHATKOPAR HOARDING COLLAPSEMUMBAI BILLBOARD COLLAPSEEGO MEDIA COMPANYBHAVESH BHINDE

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Jaipur's Himmat Singh Lives Up to His Name, Climbs 70,679 Stairs To Have A Crack at Guinness World Record

US-Pakistan Relations: Shift in US Policy?

As Summers Simmer, Here's How You Can Protect Yourself From Heat Wave

The Unfortunate Reality of India's Anti-defection Law

Trending

(Click on any topic)
ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.