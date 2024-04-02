PM Modi Hits Campaign Trail in Uttarakhand, Warns of More Crackdown on Corruption

Rudrapur (Uttarakhand): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday reiterated his government's 'pledge' to continue the unabated crackdown on corruption which, he said, will go on and he cannot be deterred by threats and abuses.

Pm Modi, who was launched BJP's campaign from Uttarakhand's Rudrapur also said that more developmental work has been done in the last ten years in Uttarakhand than in previous 50-60 years while addressing the Vijay Shankhnad rally in Rudrapur, Udham Singh Nagar on April 2.

"Development happens when intentions are right. We have to take Uttarakhand to the forefront in terms of development: PM Modi at Rudrapur rally," PM Modi asserted at the rally.

The PM also said that despite the corrupt threats and abuses that he receives, the culprits would definitely go to jail and action against them will continue t be initiated.

Uttarakhand BJP General Secretary Khilendra Chaudhary termed this rally to be 'historic' in the Indian political diaspora.

He also lauded the PM for asserting that the coming decade to be the decade of Uttarakhand and gifting the state with more than what the people here expected to get. With the Shankhnad rally, this will be the fourth time that the PM will set foot in Rudrapur, he said.

BJP leaders and workers have been excited and pulled up their socks ahead of the PM's rally. On Monday, the party members even conducted a cleanliness drive under the 'Swachh Bharat Abhiyan' at the rally venue besides inviting people to flock to the rally in huge numbers.

Khilendra Chaudhary, who is overseeing the preparations for the Shankhnad rally, had earlier said that the PM would definitely receive immense love and support from the people.

"All previous records will be broken with this rally. Every time the PM has visited Uttarakhand, the people here have been lucky. This time, due to the model code of conduct, the PM will not make any big announcements. However, he has already given a lot to the state," Chaudhary had said.

Pushkar Singh Dhami had asserted that the PM would blow the election bugle on April 2 at this grand rally. He said, "We welcome him to Devbhoomi. He will always remain bright and shine in the minds of the people."

Uttarakhand, which will vote in the first phase of polling on April 5, has five Lok Sabha seats and the BJP won all of them in 2019. CM Dhami said he was confident that BJP would repeat the performance and with a bigger margin this time.

"We are lucky that he (PM) has chosen the primarily agricultural and industrial town of Rudrapur to begin his campaign from. We hope the BJP will win all the five seats in Uttarakhand again with an even bigger margin than in 2019," Dhami added.