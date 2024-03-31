Uttarakhand: 2 Killed As Vehicle Falls Into Ditch in Tehri

author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Mar 31, 2024, 3:28 PM IST

A vehicle fell into a ditch in Tehri following which two people were killed

At least two people were killed and eight injured after the car they were travelling in fell into a ditch in Tehri in Uttarakhand.

Tehri (Uttarakhand): At-least two people were killed and eight others injured when the car they were travelling in fell into a ditch, district officials said on Sunday.

Tehri District Disaster Officer Brijesh Bhatt said that the mishap occurred near Duwakoti in Gaja Tehsil of Tehri. "The driver of the car lost control over the vehicle and it fell into a ditch. The mishap took place when the vehicle was on its wat to Chamba. Two people died in the accident while eight others sustained injuries. The injured were first rescued from ditch and were admitted to the Community Health Center in Gaza," added Brijesh Bhatt.

It is understood that three of the injured, whose condition is slated to serious, have been referred to AIIMS Rishikesh. Uttarakhand Police said that a case under relevant sections of IPC has been registered in this connection and police are probing the matter.

According to Uttarakhand Police, the bodies will be handed over to the kin after post-mortem. Meanwhile, four people of a family from Dehradun were killed in road accident in Moradabad in Uttar Pradesh. "The driver of the car lost control over the vehicle after which it crashed into a roadside pillar. Four members of a family from Dehradun died in this accident and two others sustained serious injuries. The accident took place when the car was was on its way to Moradabad from Dehradun," a senior police official said.

