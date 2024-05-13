Coward INDIA Bloc Leaders Have Nightmares of Pakistan's Nuclear Power: PM Modi

Muzaffarpur: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday hit out at the opposition INDIA bloc saying their leaders are cowards who have nightmares about Pakistan's nuclear power.

PM Modi addressed back-to-back rallies in Hajipur, Muzaffarpur and Saran Lok Sabha seats today. At Muzaffarpur, PM Modi said, "INDIA bloc leaders are so scared of Pakistan that they have nightmares about Pakistan's nuclear power. They are saying Pakistan is not wearing bangles. Well, if Pakistan does not wear bangles then we will make it wear these. We knew Pakistan does not have foodgrains, electricity and now we have heard they don't even have bangles there."

PM Modi's statement came in response to National Congress leader Farooq Abdullah, who had said that Pakistan is not wearing bangles after Defence Minister Rajnath Singh had promised taking back Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK).

Lashing out at the opposition, PM Modi said they give clean chit to Pakistan on terrorism, doubt surgical strikes and their Left allies want our nuclear stocks to be dismantled.

He further said that INDIA bloc has selected five of their leaders who will become prime minister for one year each. "Just imagine the chaos such a system will lead to. Such a thing will surely fail," he said adding that the country doesn't need weak, coward and unstable government.

Speaking of Naxalism, the prime minister said, "People of Muzaffarpur and the entire Bihar have suffered the wounds of Naxalism for decades. The previous governments nurtured Naxalism and also used it against you. Due to crime and Naxalism, all the industries and businesses in Bihar were ruined and the state came under Jungle Raj. It was scary. RJD's Jungle Raj had pushed back Bihar for several decades. It is the NDA government which has restored law and order in Bihar and now the Naxalism-affected districts are also decreasing rapidly."

On inflation, he said, "During Congress's regime, an LED bulb used to cost Rs 400 while Modi reduced it to Rs 40-50. By delivering cheap LED bulbs to every home, the government has saved Rs 20,000 crore on electricity bills of the poor and middle class."

He further said that the specialty of Suryaghar Free Electricity Scheme is that it will provide double profit. "Under this scheme, electricity bill will become zero. The name of the scheme is - PM Surya Ghar Free Electricity Scheme. The government will give you Rs 75,000 for installing solar panels on the roof and you can use the electricity that is generated as well as sell the remaining to the government. This way, our income will also rise," he said.