PM Modi performs 'seva' at Bihar's Gurudwara Patna Sahib

The PM visited Sri Harimandir Ji Patna Sahib a day after holding a roadshow in the state capital. (ANi video)

Patna: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday visited Takhat Sri Harimandir Ji Patna Sahib in Patna City. Elaborate security arrangements had been put in place in view of the PM's visit. Takhat Sri Patna Sahib also known as Takhat Sri Harimandir Ji, Patna Sahib, is one of the five takhats of the Sikhs, located in the state capital.

The construction of the takhat was commissioned by Maharaja Ranjit Singh in the 18th century to mark the birthplace of Guru Gobind Singh.

Guru Gobind Singh, the tenth Sikh Guru, was born in Patna, in 1666. He also spent his early years here before moving to Anandpur Sahib.

The PM visited Sri Harimandir Ji Patna Sahib a day after holding a roadshow in the state capital. Modi became the first prime minister to have held a roadshow anywhere in Bihar. The PM is scheduled to address election rallies in favour of NDA nominees in Hajipur, Muzaffarpur and Saran on Monday.

PM Modi was seen wearing a Sikh turban and he also served langer at Gurudwara Patna Sahib from a steel bucket.

In the visuals, the Prime Minister was seen shaking hands with a small kid at the Gurudwara premises. Meanwhile, Prime Minister Modi also helped the Gurdwara management cook food for the langar. Earlier on Sunday, the Prime Minister held a grand roadshow in Patna along with CM Nitish Kumar and BJP leader Ravi Shankar Prasad.

The high-voltage campaign led by the Prime Minister saw a sea of supporters, who had come to catch a glimpse of the Prime Minister during the roadshow. Standing on a specially designed vehicle, PM Modi greeted the people gathered on the sides of the roads.

The entire road stretch was decked up with saffron hues as BJP flags were seen on either side of the road, and thousands of party workers and supporters too were wearing saffron shawls and caps. With 40 Lok Sabha constituencies, the fourth highest among all States and Union Territories, Bihar holds a crucial position in shaping Indian politics.

The Mahagathbandhan (Grand Alliance), the opposition coalition in Bihar, including Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), Congress, and Left parties, recently announced that the RJD, its largest constituent, will contest 26 out of the state's 40 Lok Sabha seats.