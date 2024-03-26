Lok Sabha Election 2024: DMK MP Kanimozhi's Assets Rise to Rs 57.32 crore from Rs 30 crore in 2019

Chennai: DMK Deputy General Secretary and sitting MP Kanimozhi Karunanidhi filed her nomination papers from the Thoothukudi Lok Sabha constituency in Tamil Nadu on Tuesday. As per her election affidavit, Kanimozhi has assets of over Rs 57.32 crore, over Rs 27 crore more than what she had declared in 2019.

According to the affidavit, she has movable assets worth Rs 38.77 crore including BMW X5 (2018 Model) worth Rs 84 lakhs, Hyundai Alcazar (2021) worth Rs 23 lakhs, and Innova Hycross (2023) worth Rs 30 lakh. The assets also include balances (including fixed deposits) of Rs 37.16 crore in several bank accounts. She has mere Rs 13,000 cash in hand, according to the affidavit. The DMK leader also owns gold (704 gram) and diamonds (13 karat) worth Rs 55 lakh.

Kanimozhi also mentioned in the affidavit that she has two pending cases against her filed by the Enforcement Directorate and the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), both in the 2G scam case. As far as her immovable properties are concerned, she has declared assets worth Rs 18.54 crore. Her income, based on the IT returns for 2022-23, was Rs 1,58,34,637 up from Rs 1,47,35,080 in FY 2018-19.

Her liabilities stand at Rs 60 lakhs, half of which is the rental advance she has collected from her tenants to whom she had rented out her properties. The remainder of it she owes to West Gate Logistics. Her husband K Aravindhan is a Singapore citizen.

Accompanied by state Ministers Anitha R. Radhakrishnan and P. Geetha Jeevan as well as Thoothukudi Mayor N.P. Jegan, among others, Kanimozhi filed her nomination with Returning Officer G. Lakshmipathi for her second LS poll battle. She won the Thoothukudi Lok Sabha seat in 2019, defeating the NDA's Tamilisai Soundararajan by a margin of 3,47,209 votes. The BJP and AIADMK were in alliance in 2019.

The DMK leader, who is the daughter of late Chief Minister, Kalaignar Karunanidhi and sister of present Chief Minister, MK Stalin, is pitted against AIADMK's R.Sivasami Velumani and NDA constituent Tamil Maanila Congress-Moopanar's S.D.R.Vijayaseelan.