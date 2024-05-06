Chop Off Hands of Man Who Threw Shoe at Swami Prasad Maurya, Get Rs 11 Lakh: Hotam Nishad

Agra: Rashtriya Soshit Samaj Party (RSSP) candidate from Fatehpur Sikri Lok Sabha seat, Hotam Singh Nishad, has announced a reward of Rs 11 lakh for anyone who chops off the hands of the person who threw a shoe at party national president Swami Prasad Maurya when the latter was campaigning for him two days ago.

Nishad also said that similar rewards would be given if one chops off the tongues of persons who threw ink or showed black flags at Maurya's convoy. A video of Nishad's statement that went viral on social media has sparked off controversy in the area.

Yogi Youth Brigade and Akhil Bharat Hindu Mahasabha has condemned him for making such statements. They have threatened to complain to the police and Election Commission against Nishad. Yogi Youth Brigade state president Kunwar Ajay Tomar said the party will seek protection from Agra Police and has demanded stern action against Nishad.

On May 3, the party's national president and former minister Swami Prasad Maurya had come to Agra to campaign for Nishad. During which, workers of Akhil Bharat Hindu Mahasabha stopped his convoy and created a ruckus at Fatehabad Tiraha. Also, black flags were shown and ink was thrown at Maurya's car. Police had brought the situation under control.

Later when Maurya was addressing a public meeting in Pentikheda near Dauki, the metropolitan president of Yogi Youth Brigade, who was sitting at the front row allegedly threw a shoe at the former minister though fortunately, it did not hit him.

On Sunday night, a six-minute video of Nishad surfaced where he is seen announcing rewards of Rs 11 lakh for anyone who chop off the hands of the person who threw the shoe at Maurya, chop off the tongue of one who showed black flags and threw ink at the convoy. Nishad alleged that such acts are an insult to the OBC community.

Criticising Nishad's statement Kunwar Ajay Kumar Tomar, an official of Akhil Bharat Hindu Mahasabha and state president of Yogi Youth Brigade, the incident of showing black flags, throwing ink and shoe at Maurya took place in protest against the earlier alleged attack on Hindu deities and Ramcharit Manas.

ETV Bharat has not verified the authenticity of the video that has gone viral on social media.