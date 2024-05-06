West Bengal: 11-Yr-Old Boy Kicks Bomb Mistaking As Ball, Dies in Explosion; 2 Injured

Pandua (West Bengal): An 11-year-old boy died and two teenagers were severely injured when a crude bomb exploded after they accidentally came in contact with it while playing on the street in West Bengal's Pandua town on Monday, a police official said.

The incident took place at around 8 am adjacent to a ditch in Netaji Palli in Pandua. Locals said that some boys were playing on the street and the deceased mistook the bomb for ball and kicked it.

The deceased, Raj Biswas, was taken to the Pandua Rural Hospital with severe splinter injuries. After his condition deteriorated, he was shifted to Chunchura Imambara Hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries during treatment. He was a resident of Palla Road in Burdwan and had come to his maternal uncle's house during summer vacation.

The two others, Rupam Ballabh (13) and Saurav Chowdhury (13), both class 7 students of Tinna High School, are presently being treated at Pandua Rural Hospital. Rupam has suffered injuries on hands while Sourav's leg is injured.

"My grandson was watching television at home when his friend Shantu called him to play outside. After sometime, a loud sound was heard and when I went outside, I saw my grandson lying on the ground with his left hand injured," local resident Usha Ballabh said.

Local BJP parliamentarian Locket Chatterjee accused the TMC for the blast. She claimed that TMC's fear of losing elections is leading them to resort to such destructive ways.

The incident has come on a day when TMC's second-in-command Abhishek Banerjee is scheduled to address a public meeting in Pandua some hours later. It may be recalled that a similar blast took place in Murshidabad's Beldanga on April 30. The intensity of the explosion was such that the kitchen tiles of the house next door were blown away.

It was suspected that the bombs that were hoarded, exploded due to heat. The Election Commission had called for a report in this regard from the District Election Officer of Murshidabad. Prior to this, a similar incident took place in Rajnagar in Murshidabad.