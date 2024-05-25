Haryana Village Boycott Polls Over Demand For Bridge

Yamunanagar: With their long-standing demand for a bridge remaining unfulfilled, around 500 voters of a village in Haryana's Yamunanagar district boycotted the Lok Sabha election on Saturday.

The incident took place in Tapu Majri village of Yamunanagar, which falls under the Ambala Lok Sabha constituency. Not a single vote was cast at the polling booth here. Ambala is among the 10 seats that went to polls today.

According to the villagers, a few days ago they had submitted a memorandum to the District Deputy Commissioner placing their long-standing demand to build a bridge on Yamuna river and informing about their decision to boycott polls.

The voters said that none of the parties came for campaigning this time. Villagers said that for many decades they have been demanding a bridge because in order to reach Yamunanagar they have to travel 40 to 45 kilometres from Uttar Pradesh. Building a bridge will reduce the distance to only 8 kilometres, they said.

A villager further said that there is only one middle school in the village and children are forced to either study in the schools of Uttar Pradesh or travel 40 to 45 kilometers to some other area. Again, if someone falls ill, reaching the hospital is an uphill task, he added.

Ashok, a villager said that every time during elections, politicians come here and give assurances of building the bridge but nothing is done when elections are over. "That's why we don't want to vote this time. The people of the village will not cast their votes in any election until the bridge is constructed," he said.