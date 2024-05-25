ETV Bharat / state

Only 1 Vote Cast in 3 Villages of Jharkhand, Rest Boycott Polls Over Lack of Infrastructure

author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : May 25, 2024, 2:30 PM IST

Voters of three villages under Kanas panchayat boycotted polls as their demands for construction of a culvert and road were not met by the administration. After block officials persuaded them, only one villager came to exercise his franchise.

Only 1 Vote Cast in 3 Villages of Jharkhand, Rest Boycott Polls Over Lack of Infrastructure
Kartik Singh Sardar, villager who cast his vote (ETV Bharat Picture)

Ghatshila/East Singhbhum: Only one voter from Chhaudiya, Dhodasai and Chhabisa villages of Kanas panchayat under Dhalbhumgarh block of Jharkhand's East Singhbhum district cast vote in the Lok Sabha elections on Saturday as the rest of the villagers boycotted polling over unmet demands of infrastructure.

Of 1069 registered voters, only an elderly man, Kartik Singh Sardar, cast his vote at booth number 154. Till 1 pm, only one vote was cast here. The block-level officials are trying to convince villagers to exercise their franchise.

It has been learnt that the villagers have been demanding construction of a culvert and a road for a long time. They asked for constructing the culvert at Pampu Ghat of Swarnarekha River and road from NH-18 to Kanas. Around 15 days back, they had announced to boycott voting if their demands are not met.

However, with the administration taking no steps to fulfill their demands, the villagers decided against casting their votes this morning. Block officials reached out to the villages and explained them about the importance of voting. The villagers agreed to cast their votes but did not turn up at the polling station.

On information of villagers boycotting polls, Circle Officer of Dhalbhumgarh Block Sameer Kashyap and DCLR of Ghatsila Nitin Suren went to the villagers and tried to convince them. After a lot of persuasion, only Kartik Singh Sardar from Chhaudiya village went to cast his vote at around 12:15 pm.

Officials said they will surely convince villagers to come to the polling station to vote. There are a total of 1069 voters, of which, 522 are men and remaining 547 women.

Read more

  1. Bihar Got Nothing From Centre: Lalu Yadav's Jibe At PM Modi
  2. Delhi Lok Sabha Election 2024 Live: 9.72% Voting In All Seven Seats
  3. IPL 2024: KKR in Third Title Hunt, SRH Eye Revenge; Which Team Is Favourite to Win?

TAGGED:

BOYCOTTED POLLSLACK OF INFRASTRUCTUREBOYCOTTED POLLINGLOK SABHA ELECTION 2024

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Valley's Changing Polling Pattern: How Kashmir Has Voted Like the Rest of India

Tamil Nadu: AI-Generated Photo of Missing Girl Rekindles Parents' Hopes after 13 Years of Search

Jaipur's Himmat Singh Lives Up to His Name, Climbs 70,679 Stairs To Have A Crack at Guinness World Record

Ebrahim Raisi's Death Is Unlikely to Change the Course of the Foreign Policy in Iran: Expert

Trending

(Click on any topic)
ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.